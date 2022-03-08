Italy says mulling raw material export curbs due to Ukraine war

The Italian government said on Tuesday it was considering imposing curbs on exports of raw materials so that its industries can continue to function properly in the face of the Ukraine crisis.

The industry ministry said in a statement it was "verifying the possibility of introducing restrictions such as duties and authorisations for the export of some raw materials."

Among these, it cited iron, copper, clay, nickel and agricultural products.

