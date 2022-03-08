Left Menu

Italy says mulling raw material export curbs due to Ukraine war

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:39 IST
Italy says mulling raw material export curbs due to Ukraine war
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian government said on Tuesday it was considering imposing curbs on exports of raw materials so that its industries can continue to function properly in the face of the Ukraine crisis.

The industry ministry said in a statement it was "verifying the possibility of introducing restrictions such as duties and authorisations for the export of some raw materials."

Among these, it cited iron, copper, clay, nickel and agricultural products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022