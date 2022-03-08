Ukraine's Zelenskiy given standing ovation from British parliament
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:46 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was given a standing ovation from lawmakers in the British House of Commons at the beginning and end of a speech delivered by video link.
