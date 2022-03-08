German ban on Russian oil imports would cause chaos - minister

Left Menu

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday justified Berlin's decision not to ban Russian oil imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, saying it would plunge Germany into chaos in a win rather than a loss for the Kremlin. If Germany felt banning those imports would end the war, it would do so, Baerbock said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:02 IST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday justified Berlin's decision not to ban Russian oil imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, saying it would plunge Germany into chaos in a win rather than a loss for the Kremlin. If Germany felt banning those imports would end the war, it would do so, Baerbock said. But it did not.

Meanwhile, Germany was dependent on Russia for a third of its oil imports - a much higher dependency than the United States, which earlier in the day announced a ban on Russian oil imports. "If we stopped these straight away, then tomorrow we would not be able to move in Germany anymore," Baerbock told the online television channel of newspaper Bild, adding that essential workers like teachers and nurses would not be able to get to work and there might be electricity outages.

