US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces in volatile trade as U.S. bans Russian oil imports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:02 IST
U.S. stocks rose in volatile trading on Tuesday, as investors assessed the economic impact of a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports by the United States over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
At 12:27 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 323.61 points, or 0.99%, to 33,140.99, the S&P 500 gained 29.06 points, or 0.69%, to 4,230.15 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 144.42 points, or 1.19%, to 12,975.38.
