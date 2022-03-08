Left Menu

Biden to sign executive order banning import of Russian oil, coal, LNG

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:03 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order banning import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal to the United States in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

The executive order will prohibit Americans from financing or enabling foreign companies that are making investment to produce energy in Russia, the White House said, adding it also bans new U.S. investment in Russia's energy sector.

The ban on Russian energy imports includes crude oil, certain petroleum products, LNG and coal, according to the White House.

