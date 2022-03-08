Left Menu

'Drug menace is more challenging than militancy', says J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday said that the drug menace is more challenging than militancy.

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday said that the drug menace is more challenging than militancy. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The society, the youth all have to come together to fight against the drug menace. Drug menace is more challenging than militancy. We are trying to rein in illicit drug trafficking from across the border, which is being sent via drones."

The DGP also said that the police have been successful in busting terror modules in the past and will continue to do so. "Attacks in the Valley are carried out by cowards, and we have been successful in busting such modules. In the future, we will also keep busting any modules that come to our notice," he said.

The J-K DGP also attended the Police Martyr's Memorial T20 Cricket Championship final today. (ANI)

