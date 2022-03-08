Ukraine president says he discussed humanitarian corridors issue with France's Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he had spoken with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about the need to establish humanitarian corridors to help civilians flee Ukraine's front line towns.

"I maintain a constant dialogue with @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed the implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population and delivery of necessary goods," he said on Twitter.

