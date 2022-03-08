President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday a U.S. ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, ramping up pressure on Moscow in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's government accused Russia of shelling a humanitarian corridor it had promised to open to let residents flee the besieged port of Mariupol. SANCTIONS * Biden acknowledged the ban on Russian energy imports, which has bipartisan support, would drive up U.S. energy prices but said the move was necessary and should encourage the shift towards cleaner energy. * Britain said it aimed to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of 2022. * The European Commission published plans to cut EU dependency on Russian gas this year by two-thirds and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030".

'TO BE OR NOT TO BE' * Ukraine's Zelenskiy told Britain's House of Commons via videolink: "The question for us now is to be or not to be. I can give you a definitive answer: it's definitely to be." CORRIDORS * Ukrainian civilians began leaving two besieged areas after Russia opened "humanitarian corridors" for them, but Kyiv said Russian forces had shelled an evacuation route from the port city of Mariupol. * Russia said Ukrainian authorities had endorsed only one civilian evacuation route from areas affected by fighting out of 10 that were proposed, including five towards territory controlled by Kyiv, Interfax news agency reported.

DEATH TOLL * The United Nations human rights office said it had verified 1,335 civilian casualties so far in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured, but the true toll was likely to be higher. * Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties. * At least 27 civilians have been killed in attacks by Russian forces on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the past 24 hours, regional police said. ECONOMIC IMPACT * McDonald's Corp said it would temporarily close its restaurants and pause all operations in Russia. * Unilever became the first major European food company to stop imports and exports out of Russia * The London Metal Exchange halted trade in nickel after prices of the metal, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, doubled to more than $100,000 a tonne. * The world's largest cosmetics group, L'Oreal, said it would temporarily shut its stores and e-commerce sites in Russia.

TIDE OF REFUGEES * Two million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, the U.N. refugee agency said. INSIGHTS * For foreign fighters, Ukraine offers purpose, camaraderie and a cause.

QUOTES "Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price, but this much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin," Biden told reporters. "Putin may be able to take a city, but he'll never be able to hold the country." (Compiled by Tomasz Janowski and Gareth Jones)

