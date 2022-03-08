U.S. ban on Russian energy imports to take immediate effect - official

President Joe Biden's ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine will take immediate effect, while providing a 45-day wind down period for contracts already signed, a senior administration official said.

The move will also ban new U.S. investment in Russia's energy sector, and prohibits Americans from participating in any foreign investments that flow into the Russian energy sector, the official told reporters, urging U.S. companies to boost their own production.

"It's a time for oil and gas companies to work with Wall Street to unleash our productive capacity," the official said.

