Left Menu

L'Oreal temporarily shuts stores in Russia and condemns the war

Cosmetics giant L'Oreal is temporarily closing its stores in Russia and suspending investments in the country, it said on Tuesday, joining dozens of Western companies pausing operations over the invasion of Ukraine. Leading international luxury companies LVMH, Hermes, Kering and Chanel announced plans to temporarily shut operations in Russia last week. French food multinational Danone said over the weekend that it was suspending investments in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 00:15 IST
L'Oreal temporarily shuts stores in Russia and condemns the war

Cosmetics giant L'Oreal is temporarily closing its stores in Russia and suspending investments in the country, it said on Tuesday, joining dozens of Western companies pausing operations over the invasion of Ukraine. "We strongly condemn the Russian invasion and the war in Ukraine, which is causing so much suffering to the Ukrainian people," the French company said in a statement.

L'Oreal's Russian business, which includes a production plant, accounts for a low, single-digit percentage of annual sales, according to the company. Companies operating in Russia have faced political pressure to halt their activities in the country, which has been hit by sweeping sanctions from the United States, Britain and the Europe Union.

L'Oreal said it was fully aligned with the position of French and European Union authorities. The world's biggest cosmetics firm, which owns the Lancome and Maybelline brands, said it was considering additional measures while seeking to take care of its 2,200 employees in Russia.

L'Oreal has 326 Ukrainian employees, the majority of whom remain in their country under what the company said were increasingly unbearable conditions. "We are concerned for them and fear for their safety," L'Oreal said, noting that it was providing financial and psychological support.

The company is also donating 5 million euros ($5.4 million) to international and regional aid organisations as well as United Nations agencies providing humanitarian aid. Leading international luxury companies LVMH, Hermes, Kering and Chanel announced plans to temporarily shut operations in Russia last week.

French food multinational Danone said over the weekend that it was suspending investments in the country. ($1 = 0.9194 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022