IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 09-03-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 00:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)
Systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl in Ukraine, which were taken over by Russian forces last month, have stopped transmitting data to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, it said on Tuesday.

"The Director General ... indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

Safeguards refers to the field of IAEA work aimed at keeping track of nuclear material.

