U.S. opposes any Russian attempt to reap extra benefits from Iran nuclear deal
Russia is seeking to reap extra benefits from its participation in the effort to restore the Iran nuclear deal but it will not succeed, the U.S. State Department's No.3 diplomat said on Tuesday, after Moscow rocked 11-month-old negotiations with a last-minute demand of a sanctions exemption.
"Russia is trying to up the ante and broaden its demands with regard to the JCPOA and we are not playing 'Let's Make a Deal'," Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.
