Venezuela frees at least one American after talks with U.S.-sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 05:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 05:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
Venezuela released at least one jailed U.S. citizen on Tuesday, three people familiar with the matter said, in an apparent goodwill gesture toward the Biden administration following a visit to Caracas by a high-level U.S. delegation.
The weekend meetings focused not only on the fate of Americans held in Venezuela but on possibly easing U.S. oil sanctions on the OPEC member, a close Russian ally, to fill the supply gap once President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan likely to join any U.S.-led sanctions on Russia - Yomiuri
UPDATE 1-Japan likely to join any U.S.-led sanctions on Russia - Yomiuri
Biden signs executive order to prohibit new investment, trade in Ukraine breakaway regions
Russian troops in Ukraine's Donbas won't trigger broader sanctions - U.S. official
Japan says its ready to join U.S.-led sanctions on Russia