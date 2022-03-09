Left Menu

Venezuela frees at least one American after talks with U.S.-sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 05:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 05:51 IST
Venezuela released at least one jailed U.S. citizen on Tuesday, three people familiar with the matter said, in an apparent goodwill gesture toward the Biden administration following a visit to Caracas by a high-level U.S. delegation.

The weekend meetings focused not only on the fate of Americans held in Venezuela but on possibly easing U.S. oil sanctions on the OPEC member, a close Russian ally, to fill the supply gap once President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

