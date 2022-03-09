Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on El Feel oilfield
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 11:22 IST
Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) resumed production on Tuesday at its El Feel oilfield after lifting force majeure there, NOC said in a statement.
NOC had declared force majeure at the field after an armed group shut the pipeline valve last week.
