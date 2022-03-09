Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen says have enough gas for this winter

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-03-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 12:55 IST
  • Germany

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the bloc has bought enough liquefied natural gas that it should be independent of Russian imports up until the end of the winter.

Von der Leyen also told Germany's ARD television that sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine were designed to cause maximum impact on Moscow, while causing the least damage possible to Western economies.

