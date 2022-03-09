'It's a matter of pride Russian Forces did not stop us after seeing the Tricolor Flag'

Students evacuated from war-battered Ukraine expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Flag in helping them seek safe passage to home. The Centre launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back the stranded students in Ukraine and neighboring countries following the Russian military attack in Ukraine. The evacuated students shared their mixed experiences and thanked the Indian Embassy and the Centre for their safe return.

The Centre had arranged flights for the Indian nationals once they crossed the Romania border. But the journey to the borders was not easy for the students. The embassy had advised the students to paste Indian Flags on buses on their way to borders to get easy clearance. "Seeking a way out to Romania was difficult, there was less help from the Indian Embassy. We had to arrange transport on our own to move out of the city. As the war started, we were in contact with the Embassy but they did not issue any advisory regarding evacuation. Once we reached the borders, the Indian Embassy helped us to get back home safely. We were told to put the Indian Flag on our buses to avoid facing problems on the way. It's a matter of pride for us that Russian Forces did not stop us seeing the Tricolor Flag and we got easy clearance," told a second-year medical student, Neyam Rashid, who has returned from Ukraine.

Syed Rashid Alam, Neyam's father had tears of happiness and relief to have her daughter return home safely. He thanked the Indian government for the immediate evacuation of the students. "I am happy to see my daughter return safely. More than 35 students from Aligarh were studying in Ukraine and I am grateful to the Indian government that it has safely and successfully brought our children back home. There is one student from Aligarh who is stuck, I pray to God for his safe return," said Rashid Alam.

More than 18,000 Indians have returned to India under 'Operation Ganga' launched by the Centre on February 22, 2022. (ANI)

