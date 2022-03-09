Left Menu

UP: Sexagenarian watchman beaten to death in Lakhimpur Kheri

A 62-year-old watchman was allegedly beaten to death in the Girja Dayal College campus located in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh on late on Tuesday.

ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:15 IST
UP: Sexagenarian watchman beaten to death in Lakhimpur Kheri
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old watchman was allegedly beaten to death in the Girja Dayal College campus located in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh on late on Tuesday. The watchman had been identified as Santram. The body of the watchman was found lying in a pool of blood on the college premises.

As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. "The guard has been murdered by beating, an investigation is being done, it will be revealed soon," said the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022