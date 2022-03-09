Goats killed, leopard suspected

Three goats were found mauled to death here and it is suspected that a leopard which strayed into human settlements a fortnight ago is the cause, said the personnel of Department of Forest on Wednesday. The goats belonged to a farmer at Nambiyur in Erode distict, the personnel said. Early this morning, the farmer's wife woke up to the sound of bleating. She ran out of the house and found the goats bleeding to death, the personnel said, Later, the department was informed. The personnel began an investigation and suspected the killer to be a leopard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)