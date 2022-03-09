Left Menu

Goats killed, leopard suspected

Three goats were found mauled to death here and it is suspected that a leopard which strayed into human settlements a fortnight ago is the cause, said the personnel of Department of Forest on Wednesday. She ran out of the house and found the goats bleeding to death, the personnel said, Later, the department was informed.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:10 IST
Three goats were found mauled to death here and it is suspected that a leopard which strayed into human settlements a fortnight ago is the cause, said the personnel of Department of Forest on Wednesday. The goats belonged to a farmer at Nambiyur in Erode distict, the personnel said. Early this morning, the farmer's wife woke up to the sound of bleating. She ran out of the house and found the goats bleeding to death, the personnel said, Later, the department was informed. The personnel began an investigation and suspected the killer to be a leopard.

