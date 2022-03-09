Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Ghana Feb consumer price inflation 15.7% year on year, says stats office

Ghana's consumer price inflation accelerated to 15.7% year on year in February from 13.9% the previous month, far outside the government's targeted band of 8% plus or minus 2%, the West African nation's statistics service said on Wednesday. It was by far the largest jump in nine months of swelling prices, surpassing the record set between December and January.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:34 IST
UPDATE 1-Ghana Feb consumer price inflation 15.7% year on year, says stats office

Ghana's consumer price inflation accelerated to 15.7% year on year in February from 13.9% the previous month, far outside the government's targeted band of 8% plus or minus 2%, the West African nation's statistics service said on Wednesday.

It was by far the largest jump in nine months of swelling prices, surpassing the record set between December and January. Inflation in Ghana is the highest it has been in more than five years. Housing saw the largest price increase in February, up 25.4% from the previous month. Transport, which includes fuel prices, was up 18.3%.

Food prices surged by 17.4% after rising only 13.7% the previous month. Water, oil and cereal product prices increases were the greatest contributors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022