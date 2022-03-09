UPDATE 1-Ghana Feb consumer price inflation 15.7% year on year, says stats office

Ghana's consumer price inflation accelerated to 15.7% year on year in February from 13.9% the previous month, far outside the government's targeted band of 8% plus or minus 2%, the West African nation's statistics service said on Wednesday.

It was by far the largest jump in nine months of swelling prices, surpassing the record set between December and January. Inflation in Ghana is the highest it has been in more than five years. Housing saw the largest price increase in February, up 25.4% from the previous month. Transport, which includes fuel prices, was up 18.3%.

Food prices surged by 17.4% after rising only 13.7% the previous month. Water, oil and cereal product prices increases were the greatest contributors.

