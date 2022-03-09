Left Menu

Ukraine nuclear firm warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:36 IST
Ukraine nuclear firm warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Radioactive substances could be released from Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant because it cannot cool spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday.

Work to repair the connection and restore power to the plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops, has not been possible because fighting is under way, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022