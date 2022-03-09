Left Menu

Kremlin says United States has declared economic war on Russia

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the United States had declared economic war on Russia and that Moscow would think seriously about what to do after U.S. President Joe Biden imposed a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. "The United States definitely has declared economic war against Russia and is waging this war," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:42 IST
Kremlin says United States has declared economic war on Russia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the United States had declared economic war on Russia and that Moscow would think seriously about what to do after U.S. President Joe Biden imposed a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had been, is and would be a reliable energy supplier and pointed out that energy flows continued.

"But you see the bacchanalia, the hostile bacchanalia, which the West has sown - and that of course makes the situation very difficult and forces us to think seriously," Peskov said. "The United States definitely has declared economic war against Russia and is waging this war," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022