Gauteng road users urged to exercise caution during rainy weather

The province has also experienced flooding in some areas, such as the Buccleuch Low Bridge in Johannesburg and Goldman Street, corner Sauer in Florida, amongst others.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:03 IST
He encouraged road users to avoid low-lying bridges and areas prone to flash floods, wherever possible. Image Credit: Twitter(@SARedCross)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Gauteng road users have been called to exercise caution as the province has experienced several crashes because of rainy weather conditions.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Gauteng Traffic Police said various road crashes have been reported, notably along the N1 North, towards the Maraisburg off-ramp, the N12/R24 West before Gilloolys, the N3 North before the London Road exit and the R21 South on the link to the R24 West since the early hours of this morning.

The province has also experienced flooding in some areas, such as the Buccleuch Low Bridge in Johannesburg and Goldman Street, corner Sauer in Florida, amongst others.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police would like to appeal to road users to adhere to the rules and regulations of the road at all times to avoid unnecessary crashes. Motorists are reminded once again to adhere to a safe following distance, slow down during wet conditions, switch on headlamps while driving and to always buckle up," Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said.

He encouraged road users to avoid low-lying bridges and areas prone to flash floods, wherever possible.

"We also discourage motorist from driving through fast flowing water since it is difficult to measure its depth. This is an important step towards saving the lives of road users, especially during rainy conditions. Law enforcement authorities will be on high alert to ensure the safety of road users," Maremane said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

