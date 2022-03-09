Left Menu

MP: Man mauled to death by tiger in Seoni district

The victim had ventured into the forest on Tuesday to graze the cattle, but he did not return till late last night, following which villagers launched a search for him, he said.On Wednesday morning, locals spotted the half-eaten body parts and informed the forest department, he said.

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:21 IST
MP: Man mauled to death by tiger in Seoni district
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger near the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, a forest official said on Wednesday.

Half-eaten remains of the victim, Raghunath Uikey, were found in a forest near Chheetapur village, some 20 km from the district headquarters, said Dinesh Jharia, project officer of Barghat project of Forest Development Corporation.

The area is near Rukhad buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve. The victim had ventured into the forest on Tuesday to graze the cattle, but he did not return till late last night, following which villagers launched a search for him, he said.

On Wednesday morning, locals spotted the half-eaten body parts and informed the forest department, he said. The victim's family will be provided compensation as per the government norms, the official said.

A large number of villagers had gathered at the spot to protest, accusing the forest department of inaction as the tiger has targeted several cattle in the last few days, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022