Some civilians, mostly women and children, have left Ukrainian city of Enerhodar - mayor
A convoy of evacuees left the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar through a "humanitarian corridor" on Wednesday after a temporary ceasefire was agreed with Russian forces, its mayor said in a statement on social media. Enerhodar is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power station of its kind. The plant remains under Russian control. Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov said "mostly women and children, the elderly, left the city."
Enerhodar is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power station of its kind. The Russian assault on the area raised alarm bells last week when parts of the plant's facility were set ablaze. The plant remains under Russian control.
