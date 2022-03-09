HLL bidding: Kerala CM to convey displeasure to PM

The Kerala government will convey its displeasure to the Centre over its stand that states could not participate in the bidding of the city-headquartered Hindustan Latex Ltd, a central PSU, which is proposed to be disinvested by the union government.

A cabinet meeting, held here, entrusted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying its policy opinion against the Centre's action denying a chance for Kerala to take part in the bidding procedure, a statement from the CM's office said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the state government had assigned the task of taking part in the auction process of HLL institutions within the state, to Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KIDC), it said.

However, the central government had issued a letter saying the state governments could not take part in the HLL bidding procedure.

''The Chief Minister has been entrusted with the job of writing a letter to the Prime Minister conveying the state's disagreement with this,'' the statement added.

The cabinet also decided to provide compensation to the farmers for the dead, culled birds and destroyed eggs in connection with the recent outbreak of the bird flu in the state, it said.

A decision was taken to revise the conditions for the transfer of the land allotted by the government under the Landless Rehabilitation Scheme for scheduled caste people, the statement added.

