Iranian gas exports reach $4.6 billion in year to March, Fars reports

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:38 IST
Javad Owji Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iran's gas export revenues rose to $4.6 billion for the current Iranian year running to March 2022, up from $1.27 billion in the previous year, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

