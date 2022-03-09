Left Menu

Bulgaria to buy out 1.1 mln T of wheat from local producers

Bulgaria will buy out 1.1 million tonnes of wheat from its of farmers to ensure the Black Sea country's food supply as it weighs the risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the volatility of grain markets, deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev said.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:45 IST
Bulgaria will buy out 1.1 million tonnes of wheat from its of farmers to ensure the Black Sea country's food supply as it weighs the risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the volatility of grain markets, deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev said. Vassilev said the government has earmarked 1.1 billion levs ($616.32 million), which will be used also to buy corn and sunflower seeds to ensure production of sunflower cooking oil and enough grain for stock breeders.

"Bulgaria has about 3 million tonnes of wheat and about 300,000 tonnes are in the state reserves. The government decided today to buy 1.1 million tonnes of wheat - both milling wheat and feed wheat," Vassilev told reporters. Vassilev repeated the Black Sea country has not imposed a ban on grain exports, but said that customs officers will continue to carry out extensive checks on grain exporters.

Grain producers have said the administrative checks were slowing grain exports and saw them as an attempt by the government to hamper them. ($1 = 1.7848 leva)

