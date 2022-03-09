Left Menu

Dutch PM: Not possible for Europe to cut off Russian oil and gas immediately

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:16 IST
Dutch PM: Not possible for Europe to cut off Russian oil and gas immediately
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Image Credit: ANI

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday he was not in favour of cutting off Russian oil and gas supply as that would be unsustainable for European Union member countries.

"We have to discuss our vulnerabilities in terms of our dependency on Russian oil and Russian gas. I would not plead for cutting off our supply of oil and gas from Russia today, it's not possible because we need the supply and that is the uncomfortable truth", Rutte said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. "But we can do more to get the green agenda going, to decarbonize our economies", he added.

