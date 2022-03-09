Eni closely monitoring developments in Ukraine crisis
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:17 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian energy group Eni , which has long-term gas contracts with Russia's Gazprom, is closely monitoring international developments in the Ukraine crisis.
"Eni will fully honour every decision taken by the European and Italian institutions," a spokesman said, when asked what the company would do about the contracts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan likely to join any U.S.-led sanctions on Russia - Yomiuri
Russia-Ukraine crisis: US, Allies request UN Security Council meeting on Monday
UPDATE 1-Japan likely to join any U.S.-led sanctions on Russia - Yomiuri
Russia has destroyed peace efforts but we won't give up any of our land, Zelenskiy says
WRAPUP 18-Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions