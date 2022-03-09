VP Naidu attends cultural program at Raj Bhawan hosted by Mizoram Governor

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Aizawl here today on a four-day tour of Mizoram and Sikkim from March 9.

Shri Naidu was welcomed by the Governor of Mizoram, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Mizoram Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr R. Lalthangliana, Rajya Sabha MP Shri K. Vanlalvena and other dignitaries at the Lengpui Airport.

Later, the Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on Shri Naidu at the Raj Bhavan and extended his greetings.

In the evening, Shri Naidu attended a cultural event at Raj Bhawan hosted by the Governor. The Vice President witnessed traditional dances of Mizoram, namely - Sarlamkai, Chheih Lam and Cheraw, among other cultural performances. Shri Naidu conveyed his appreciation for the artists for beautifully showcasing the culture of Mizoram.

The Vice President is scheduled to address the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram on Thursday, 10th March, 2022.

