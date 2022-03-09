Left Menu

Germany has no knowledge of radiation leaking from Chernobyl plant

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has no knowledge of radiation leaking from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, an environment ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"We have no knowledge that radioactive substances are leaking," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier on Wednesday that Russia must urgently observe a temporary ceasefire to allow repairs on a power line to the Chernobyl plant, saying radiation could be leaked if an electricity outage continues. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

