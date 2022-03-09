Germany has no knowledge of radiation leaking from Chernobyl plant
- Country:
- Germany
Germany has no knowledge of radiation leaking from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, an environment ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"We have no knowledge that radioactive substances are leaking," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier on Wednesday that Russia must urgently observe a temporary ceasefire to allow repairs on a power line to the Chernobyl plant, saying radiation could be leaked if an electricity outage continues. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chernobyl
- Germany
- Russia
- the spokesperson
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
ALSO READ
Japan likely to join any U.S.-led sanctions on Russia - Yomiuri
Russia-Ukraine crisis: US, Allies request UN Security Council meeting on Monday
UPDATE 1-Japan likely to join any U.S.-led sanctions on Russia - Yomiuri
Russia has destroyed peace efforts but we won't give up any of our land, Zelenskiy says
WRAPUP 18-Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions