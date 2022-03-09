Radiation levels at occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant are normal - Ukraine's Energoatom

Radiation levels around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are normal while repairs are being carried out on a block damaged by fighting with Russian troops, Petro Kotin, the head of state nuclear firm Energoatom, said on Wednesday.

The plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, was seized by Russian forces last week.

