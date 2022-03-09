Left Menu

France assessing Chernobyl nuclear situation with IAEA watchdog

France is in contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as it seeks to assess the situation at Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:35 IST
France assessing Chernobyl nuclear situation with IAEA watchdog
  • Country:
  • France

France is in contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as it seeks to assess the situation at Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. "We are trying to clarify these reports together with the International Atomic Energy Agency," said Attal, who added that France was asking Russia to co-operate.

Radioactive substances could be released from Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant because it cannot cool down spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday. A German environment ministry spokesperson had said on Wednesday that Germany had no knowledge of radiation leaking from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to ensure the protection and security of Ukraine's nuclear sites, during talks between the two over the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022