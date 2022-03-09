NCW seeks Home Ministry's intervention on atrocities against women in West Bengal

National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday sought Union Home Ministry's intervention to ensure the safety and security of the women in West Bengal.

NCW has received a joint memorandum from women's organizations on atrocities against women in West Bengal. The Commission has written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in the matter.

"In the memorandum received from All India Democratic Women's Association, National Federation of Indian Women and All India Progressive Women's Association, it is stated that women in West Bengal are facing an extremely insecure atmosphere and activists of the ruling party have created a reign of terror in women. It has also been alleged that State administration and police authorities are either silent spectators or in connivance with the perpetrators and also mentioned that in some incidents male police personnel have misbehaved and molested women," said NCW. (ANI)

