Left Menu

All options being considered to tackle energy price hikes, says UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:56 IST
All options being considered to tackle energy price hikes, says UK PM's spokesman
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will look at all options to boost the country's energy supplies to try to tackle spiralling prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Asked whether the government could turn to fracking, the spokesman told reporters: "The moratorium on fracking remains in place but it's important that we look at all options given the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the effect that that's having on oil and gas prices."

"You would expect the prime minister to look at all options ... We need to look at our energy mix going forward both in the short and long term."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022