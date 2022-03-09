All options being considered to tackle energy price hikes, says UK PM's spokesman

Britain will look at all options to boost the country's energy supplies to try to tackle spiralling prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Asked whether the government could turn to fracking, the spokesman told reporters: "The moratorium on fracking remains in place but it's important that we look at all options given the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the effect that that's having on oil and gas prices."

"You would expect the prime minister to look at all options ... We need to look at our energy mix going forward both in the short and long term."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)