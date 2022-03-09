EU countries split over speed of Russian fossil fuel phaseout - official

European Union countries are divided over how quickly the bloc should wean itself off Russian fossil fuel imports, an EU official said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting where country leaders will discuss the issue. "Some are asking 2030, some are asking 2027, some are saying now... I think some member states might reach this target earlier," the official said.

A draft statement for a summit of EU leaders this week said they will agree to phase out the EU's dependency on imports of Russian gas, oil and coal, without setting a fixed date.

