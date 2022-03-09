Gehlot lauds Baghel for budget announcement on old pension scheme
Like Rajasthan, the decision to implement the Old Pension Scheme OPS in Chhattisgarh is also welcome. The central government and other state governments should also implement OPS, he tweeted in Hindi.Gehlot announced the revival of the old pension scheme for Rajasthan government employees in the state budget presented on February 23.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday welcomed the budget announcement by his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel to revive the old pension scheme.
The Centre and other state governments should also implement the old pension scheme, Gehlot said.
''I congratulate Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel for the wonderful budget. Like Rajasthan, the decision to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Chhattisgarh is also welcome. The central government and other state governments should also implement OPS,'' he tweeted in Hindi.
Gehlot announced the revival of the old pension scheme for Rajasthan government employees in the state budget presented on February 23.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Old Pension
- Chhattisgarh
- Gehlot
- Ashok Gehlot
- Bhupesh Baghel
- Hindi
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh man killed by tusker after his car breaks down on forest road
Bhupesh Baghel appoints Nodal officer to help people of Chhattisgarh, students in Ukraine
3 held with leopard skin in Chhattisgarh
Raj CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget 2022-23 tomorrow
Focus on preparation, not on those trying to delay recruitment processes: Gehlot to candidates