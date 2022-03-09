Left Menu

NTPC completes trial of unit-3 of Nabinagar Power Generating Company

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:05 IST
State-owned NTPC Limited on Wednesday announced that unit-3 of the 660 MW capacity of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited has successfully completed the trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of the group.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC Group has reached a level of 68,567.18 MW, NTPC said in a statement.

''...unit-3 of the 660 MW capacity of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited (a wholly-owned Subsidiary Company of NTPC Limited) has successfully completed the trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group,'' it said. NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the country's largest power generating company.

