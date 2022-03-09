Egypt says production from Russia, Ukraine accounts for 32% of exportable wheat globally
09-03-2022
Egypt's supply minister Ali Moselhy said on Wednesday that production from Russia and Ukraine represented 32% of exportable wheat quantities globally.
Egypt, often the world's largest wheat buyer, had relied on Russian and Ukrainian grain for the majority of its wheat imports and has cancelled two international purchasing tenders since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
