Germany certainly not sending warplanes to Ukraine, says Scholz

Germany will certainly not send warplanes to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday after the United States rejected an offer by Poland to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 jets to a U.S. base in Germany. "We have provided all kinds of defence materials and .. "There are many technical questions to be addressed," he said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will certainly not send warplanes to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday after the United States rejected an offer by Poland to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 jets to a U.S. base in Germany.

"We have provided all kinds of defence materials and .. have sent weapons that we have told you about but it is also true that we have to consider very carefully what we do concretely, and definitely warplanes are not part of that," said Scholz at a news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Asked about whether Germany was categorically opposed to a ban on Russian energy imports, Scholz said he had for several months been working on reducing the country's dependency on fossil fuel imports. "There are many technical questions to be addressed," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

