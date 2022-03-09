Telangana CM announces recruitment to fill 91,142 vacant posts

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday said that out of the available 91,142 direct recruitment vacancies in various government departments, the net posts available for direct recruitment will be 80,039 after regularisation of 11,103 contractual personnel. "A total number of Direct Recruitment vacancies is 91,142. After regularisation of 11,103 contractual personnel working against these vacancies, net posts available for direct recruitment will be 80,039," Rao said in the State Assembly today.

Further, he added that the state government has accordingly decided to take up recruitment for 80,039 posts. "The financial implication of filling up 80,039 vacancies and regularization of 11,103 contractual personnel would be Rs 7,300 crores per annum, to begin with," said the Chief Minister.

Telangana government has also decided to relax the upper age limit for direct recruitment, to enable more unemployed to become eligible to compete in the proposed recruitment, by ten years, except for uniformed services like police. With this, the upper age limit will be 44 years for Open Category (OC), 49 years for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes, 54 years for Physically handicapped, and 47 years for Ex-Servicemen.

The government has notified 1,56,254 posts for recruitment after the formation of Telangana, out of which 1,33,942 posts have been filled up. The remaining 22,312 posts are under the recruitment process. Further, the state government, as a policy, has decided that henceforth there will not be any more contractual appointments.

Telangana government has also decided to determine in advance and notify the direct recruitment vacancies that would be filled every year and has said that a recruitment calendar will be announced annually. (ANI)

