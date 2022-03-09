Left Menu

Chhattisgarh govt's Budget directionless, lacks vision: BJP

There is equal focus on womens prosperity, the Suraji Gram village good governance Yojna, employment for youth, promotion of agriculture and horticulture as well as the industry and service sectors, he said.The budget kept tax rates unchanged. Among other things, Baghel announced that the old pension scheme will be reinstated for state government employees.

The main opposition BJP described the Budget presented by the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday as ''directionless'' and ''disappointing.'' The ruling Congress, on the other hand, said it would provide a new dimension to the state's development.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, tabled the Rs 1,04,000 crore budget for fiscal 2022-23 in the Assembly.

BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh described it as ''directionless and disappointing.'' "The budget is like a body without soul, a river without water, an inflated balloon. It has neither vision nor farsightedness,'' he said.

If offers only despair to women, unemployed youth, farmers, labourers and girls, the BJP leader said, adding, ''The state government has presented a Hawa Hawai (imaginary) budget.'' State Congress chief Mohan Markan welcomed the budget saying inclusive development and social justice were the top priority for his party.

"Every section of society has been taken care of in the budget. There is equal focus on women's prosperity, the Suraji Gram (village good governance) Yojna, employment for youth, promotion of agriculture and horticulture as well as the industry and service sectors," he said.

The budget kept tax rates unchanged. Among other things, Baghel announced that the old pension scheme will be reinstated for state government employees.

