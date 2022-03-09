Left Menu

G7 energy ministers to discuss next steps on Russian oil and gas -UK minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:38 IST
G7 energy ministers to discuss next steps on Russian oil and gas -UK minister
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

G7 energy ministers will meet on Thursday to discuss what more the West can do to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas, British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said.

Britain has said it will phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022, and consider banning its natural gas, joining other countries including the United States in a move to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Tomorrow, we will have an extraordinary meeting of the G7 energy ministers to discuss further steps," Kwarteng told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022