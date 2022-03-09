Left Menu

McDonald's says Russia store closures to cost $50 mln per month

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
McDonald's Corp said on Wednesday the temporary closure of its 847 stores in Russia will cost the fast food chain about $50 million a month.

The company said on Tuesday it would temporarily close all of its restaurants in Russia including its iconic Pushkin Square location, increasing pressure on other global brands to pause operations in the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

