UK govt supports fracking if can be done safely and sustainably -minister
The British government continues to support the idea of fracking if it can be done safely and sustainably, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday. A group of lawmakers has called on the government to lift the moratorium on fracking, saying more domestic gas production could help alleviate high prices and help with Europe's efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.
"The government has always been clear that we will take precautionary approach and support shale gas exploration if it can be done in a safe and sustainable way. That remains our position," Kwarteng told parliament.
