US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open on tech, financials strength

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:02 IST
Representative Image
Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after four straight sessions of losses, as oil prices eased and investors snapped up stocks hammered by concerns over Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion on Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.78 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 32,860.42.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 52.40 points, or 1.26%, at 4,223.10, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 318.15 points, or 2.49%, to 13,113.70 at the opening bell.

