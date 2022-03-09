Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 19 NH projects worth Rs 1407Cr in Haryana and Rajasthan

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated 19 National Highway projects worth Rs 1407 crore in Haryana and Rajasthan. Haryana Chief Minister, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister of State, General V.K. Singh, Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Dushyant Chautala, Shri Rajyavardhan Singh Rathor , Shri Ramcharan Bohra, State Ministers and all MPs-MLAs, officers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

With the construction of these projects, tourism, agriculture, industry and trade will increase along with increase in employment in the states. Time and fuel will be saved and pollution will be reduced. The construction of a U-turn near Ambience Mall will relieve the congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram border. The construction of various fly-overs on the Delhi-Jaipur highway will relieve traffic jams on the highway. With the construction of various major and minor bridges on NH-48, the adjoining areas will get rid of waterlogging and the travel of the people will be smooth. Dharuhera city will get rid of jam due to the construction of Dharuhera-Bhiwadi link road. Also, with these projects, the travel between Delhi - Jaipur will reduce.

(With Inputs from PIB)