Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 19 NH projects worth Rs 1407Cr in Haryana and Rajasthan

With the construction of these projects, tourism, agriculture, industry and trade will increase alongwith increase in employment in the states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:38 IST
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 19 NH projects worth Rs 1407Cr in Haryana and Rajasthan
The construction of a U-turn near Ambience Mall will relieve the congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram border. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated 19 National Highway projects worth Rs 1407 crore in Haryana and Rajasthan. Haryana Chief Minister, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister of State, General V.K. Singh, Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Dushyant Chautala, Shri Rajyavardhan Singh Rathor , Shri Ramcharan Bohra, State Ministers and all MPs-MLAs, officers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

With the construction of these projects, tourism, agriculture, industry and trade will increase along with increase in employment in the states. Time and fuel will be saved and pollution will be reduced. The construction of a U-turn near Ambience Mall will relieve the congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram border. The construction of various fly-overs on the Delhi-Jaipur highway will relieve traffic jams on the highway. With the construction of various major and minor bridges on NH-48, the adjoining areas will get rid of waterlogging and the travel of the people will be smooth. Dharuhera city will get rid of jam due to the construction of Dharuhera-Bhiwadi link road. Also, with these projects, the travel between Delhi - Jaipur will reduce.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022