Kailash Choudhary dedicates Pusa Agri Krishi Haat Complex to nation

Union Minister of State Shri Kailash Choudhary inaugurated Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela 2022 in New Delhi today. The three-day Krishi Mela is being organized by the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) under the guidance of the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar. Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary, DARE and Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) presided over the function.

On this occasion, Shri Choudhary dedicated "Pusa Agri Krishi Haat Complex" developed in two acres. Farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations will be able to do direct marketing of their products in the 'Pusa Agri Krishi Haat Complex'. With this facility, consumers will be able to buy the products of farmers directly, which will free them from middlemen. There is a provision of 60 stalls, haats and shops in this huge complex to promote farmer entrepreneurship. Thousands of progressive farmers, women entrepreneurs and start-ups from different parts of the country have participated in the fair.

Appreciating the efforts being made by the Pusa Institute for the welfare of farmers, Union Minister of State Shri Choudhary called upon the farmers to take maximum advantage of new technologies, scientific innovations. Giving information about the works being done by the Government of India for the interests of farmers, he said that the government is providing facilities from seed to market to the farmers. Indian agriculture is progressing due to the hard work of farmers and research of scientists. Enthusiasm towards agriculture is being awakened among the youth. Shri Choudhary said that the Prime Minister has continuously increased the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture, which is now Rs 1.32 lakh crore, whereas seven years ago this budget was only about 23 thousand crores. More than half of the current budget is being given directly in the bank accounts of farmers in the form of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, due to which the government has expressed its sensitivity towards the farmers, while all the recommendations of Swaminathan Committee have been accepted by Modi's government.

Shri Choudhary said that the government has not only implemented MSP by increasing the rate on more crops but has also increased the procurement. Ten thousand new FPOs are being built in the country at an expense of Rs 6,865 crore. Facilities are being mobilized in villages from the Agriculture Infra Fund of worth one lakh crore rupees. Special packages have also been given for the sectors allied to agriculture. Due to the hard work of the farmers and the efforts of the government, there has been a record increase in the production of food grains including pulses. All these efforts shows that the government is engaged in making the country self-reliant by making the farmers self-reliant. He called upon the farmers to move forward and take the advantage of the schemes in collaboration with the government.

At the function, Deputy Director General (Agriculture Extension) Dr. A.K. Singh, Deputy Director General (Crop Science) Dr. T.R. Sharma, Dr. M. Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA were also present.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Singh, Director, ICAR- IARI told that this fair is being organized from 9 to 11 March and this year, the main theme of fair is "Self-reliant Farmer with Technical Knowledge".

The major attractions of the fair are: Smart/Digital Agriculture, Agri Startups and Farmer Producer Organization (FPO), Organic and Natural Farming, Protected Farming/Hydroponic/Aeroponic/Vertical Farming, Advisory for promotion of Export of Agricultural Products. The fair will showcase new varieties developed by the institute, while other innovative technologies of IARI, such as the solar powered 'Pusa-Farm Sun Fridge; Pusa Decomposer, Pusa Complete Bio-Fertilizer (unique liquid formulation providing Nitrogen, Phosphorous and Potassium).

IARI Joint Director (Extension) Dr. B. S. Tomar said that the advanced technologies of various ICAR institutes, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and other institutes who are doing excellent work in the field of agriculture, have also been displayed in the fair. Dr. Tomar proposed the vote of thanks.

(With Inputs from PIB)