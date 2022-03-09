Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon visit Jhalana leopard reserve in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:07 IST
Film actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon went on a safari in the Jhalana leopard reserve here on Wednesday.

They spent nearly three hours in the area and sighted leopards, officials said.

The actors are in Jaipur for the shooting of their film Ghudchadi.

