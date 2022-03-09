Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon visit Jhalana leopard reserve in Jaipur
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Film actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon went on a safari in the Jhalana leopard reserve here on Wednesday.
They spent nearly three hours in the area and sighted leopards, officials said.
The actors are in Jaipur for the shooting of their film Ghudchadi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur
- Jhalana
- Sanjay Dutt
- Raveena Tandon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Five gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh found at Jaipur airport
Man held with gold biscuits worth 30L at Jaipur airport
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jaipur
Jaipur Rugs aims to be Rs 1,000-cr firm next fiscal; to open new stores in Europe, Southeast Asia
Jaipur: Decomposed body of woman found in drain