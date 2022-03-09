Left Menu

Upper age limit for appearing in NEET-UG examination removed

The National Medical Commission (NMC) of the Under Graduate Medical Education Board has removed the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:08 IST
By Shalini Bhardwaj The National Medical Commission (NMC) of the Under Graduate Medical Education Board has removed the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination.

NMC Secretary Dr Pulkesh Kumar in a letter to Dr Devvrat, Senior Director of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the decision was taken in the fourth meeting of the NMC held on October 21 last year. The process for an official notification to amend the regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to this effect has also been initiated, the letter read.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has welcomed the step adding that it will give a fair opportunity to maximum candidates willing to pursue MBBS. Dr Manish, President of FORDA in a statement said, "It is a welcome step and will give a fair opportunity to maximum candidates willing to pursue MBBS, considering the shortage of doctors in the country." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

